1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 10,292,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,570,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

