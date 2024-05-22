21,302 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by LM Advisors LLC

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.19. 2,840,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,258,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
