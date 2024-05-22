231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC) Trading Down 22.5%

231872 (SCC.TO) (TSE:SCC – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:SRSC)’s stock price was down 22.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.62. Approximately 251,194 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 724% from the average daily volume of 30,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.
231872 (SCC.TO) Trading Down 22.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.62.
231872 (SCC.TO) Company Profile
Sears Canada Inc (Sears) is a Canada-based multi-channel retailer company. The Company operates through merchandising segment. Its merchandising operations include the sale of goods and services through its retail channels, which includes its full-line, Sears Home, Hometown, Outlet, Corbeil Electrique Inc (Corbeil) stores and its direct (catalogue/Internet) channel.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 231872 (SCC.TO)
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for 231872 (SCC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 231872 (SCC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.