3,567 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,508,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $238,457,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $66,911,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $66,018,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $51,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.17. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.37 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,295 shares of company stock valued at $17,747,944. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
