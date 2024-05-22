3,672 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,672 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 775.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 274,027 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 242,717 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 15.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 27.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,163 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 86,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,042,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,224,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.43.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

