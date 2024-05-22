3i Group (LON:III) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,498.16

Shares of 3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,498.16 ($31.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,982 ($37.90). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 2,977 ($37.84), with a volume of 557,664 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 2,815 ($35.78) to GBX 3,050 ($38.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

3i Group Stock Down 2.1 %

3i Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 630.00, a PEG ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,823.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,507.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 34.50 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $26.50. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,217.39%.

Insider Transactions at 3i Group

In other news, insider Alexandra Schaapveld bought 7,100 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,821 ($35.85) per share, with a total value of £200,291 ($254,564.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,111 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,058. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

