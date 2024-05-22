3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in 3M were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 1.6 %

MMM stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.49. 3,807,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.64. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04.

3M Cuts Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -47.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

