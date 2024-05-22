4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,173 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johns Hopkins University grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,698,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,134.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,379,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 844,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,692,000 after purchasing an additional 339,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 314,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 299,286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. 1,612,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,580. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

