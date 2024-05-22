4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
