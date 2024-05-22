4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 15,337 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after buying an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after buying an additional 352,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.