Activest Wealth Management Has $716,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Activest Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 5,186,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,047,937. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

