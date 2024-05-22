AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AEW UK REIT Price Performance
LON AEWU opened at GBX 88 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £139.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. AEW UK REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 81 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.20 ($1.32).
AEW UK REIT Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AEW UK REIT
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Wayfair Has Multiple Analysts Calling For Multi-Year Highs
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Long vs. Short Position: A Breakdown of Stock Positions
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 High-Quality Value Stocks You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for AEW UK REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEW UK REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.