Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72), Zacks reports.

Aileron Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,899. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Insider Activity at Aileron Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $85,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,779,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 20,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $85,526.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,779,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,878.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,908,569.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

