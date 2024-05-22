Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.46

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 68636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.