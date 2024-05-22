Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 67,732,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 26,899,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Alien Metals

Alien Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, iron ore, and precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore Project located in Western Australia.

