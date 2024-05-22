Allstate Corp Acquires 11,037 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 0.2 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Ventas stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.47. 1,527,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.65. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -947.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

