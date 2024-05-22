Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,097 shares of company stock valued at $37,877,471 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.11. The company had a trading volume of 88,122,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,175,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.94 and its 200-day moving average is $201.90.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

