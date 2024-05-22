Allstate Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Allstate Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 280,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 220,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.35. 948,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,449. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.