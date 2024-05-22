Allstate Corp Has $8.04 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities makes up about 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.55. 568,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,323. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $200.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 101.19%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

