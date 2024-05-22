Allstate Corp Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $122.78. The company had a trading volume of 563,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,745. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $135.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

