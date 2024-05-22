Allstate Corp Sells 80,993 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Allstate Corp trimmed its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,993 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for approximately 0.5% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,151,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 37,576 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $2,848,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

