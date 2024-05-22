Allstate Corp Sells 935 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allstate Corp decreased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLPI. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. 707,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,643. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

