Allstate Corp Trims Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Allstate Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the period. Prologis comprises approximately 0.6% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.22. 3,141,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

