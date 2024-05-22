Allstate Corp Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Allstate Corp cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allstate Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,157,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,357. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

