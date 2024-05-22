Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.4% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,166,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,095,998. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

