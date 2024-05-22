Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 87.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,843,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,920,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.52 and a 200-day moving average of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

