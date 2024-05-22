Alta Advisers Ltd Has $40.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alta Advisers Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 20.1% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Alta Advisers Ltd owned 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $40,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after buying an additional 7,909,057 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,660,000 after buying an additional 385,608 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,606,000 after buying an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,936. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

