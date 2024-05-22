Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $81,617,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $23,803,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,033,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,652,000 after purchasing an additional 290,781 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,518,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

BERY traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 563,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

