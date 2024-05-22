Amalgamated Bank Invests $4.83 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Corpay Price Performance
Shares of CPAY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.77. The company had a trading volume of 414,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,304. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on CPAY
Corpay Profile
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corpay
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- A Hidden Gem Retailer With 20% Upside
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Zoom Stock’s Earnings Volatility Picked Up a Lot of Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.