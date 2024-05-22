Amalgamated Bank Invests $4.83 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.77. The company had a trading volume of 414,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,304. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Corpay from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $302.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.