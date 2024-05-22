Amalgamated Bank Sells 17,290 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Trading Up 0.6 %
PTC traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.76. 439,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTC. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.
About PTC
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
