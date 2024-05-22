Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,346 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,974,000 after acquiring an additional 397,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 119.6% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 524,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,227,000 after acquiring an additional 285,789 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OLN shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,703.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.44. 775,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

