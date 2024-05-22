Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Acquired by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambev during the first quarter worth $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 48,087,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,496,301. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.03.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

