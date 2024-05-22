American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.63 and last traded at $82.92. Approximately 4,571 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a market cap of $207.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,528,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

