Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 128.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 36,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,818,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,526,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,737,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 1,929,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.21%.

COLD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

