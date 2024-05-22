Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.39 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002003 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $743,774.15 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 229,642,396 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,274,494 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth (AMPL) is a unique cryptocurrency designed for stability in purchasing power rather than price. It aims to match the U.S. dollar’s inflation rate, offering predictability for transactions and smart contracts. Not backed by digital assets, it’s tied to an annual CPI-adjusted target price. AMPL functions as a digital unit of account, usable for payments, savings, and as a digital store of value. Its supply adjusts daily via a “rebase” mechanism to balance market supply and demand. Founded by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles in 2017, Ampleforth seeks to provide a more predictable digital unit of account.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

