Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Trading Down 1.4%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88). Approximately 246,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 185,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

Anexo Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of £81.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Anexo Group alerts:

Anexo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,538.46%.

About Anexo Group

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.