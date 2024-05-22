Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Buys 512 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1,225.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 296,105 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2,765.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.57.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,234. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.73 and its 200-day moving average is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

