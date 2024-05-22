Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,109,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,566,008. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.