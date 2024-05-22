Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.27. 13,710,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,544,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.95.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

