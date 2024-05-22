ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Lowered by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $922.33. The stock had a trading volume of 667,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,563. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

