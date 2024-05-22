Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Trading Up 4.2%

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.48. 89,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 101,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$87.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.14.

Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlas Engineered Products had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of C$14.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. will post 0.1526882 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Engineered Products Company Profile

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

