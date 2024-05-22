Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,928 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 43,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.94, for a total transaction of $13,534,459.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,801,506.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,976 shares of company stock worth $27,268,201. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.87. 971,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,397. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $329.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXON. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

