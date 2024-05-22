Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 1,196 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,423,773,000 after purchasing an additional 151,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,684,899,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,593,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,209,171,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.71. 1,905,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,065. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.