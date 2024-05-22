Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 2,852 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 681,036 shares of company stock valued at $49,987,255. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 13,710,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,656. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.