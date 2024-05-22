Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 6,827 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. 135,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.