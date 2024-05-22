Balboa Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DFAT traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,400. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

