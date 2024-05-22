Balboa Wealth Partners Buys 554 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $914,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $442.30. 892,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $423.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.60.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

