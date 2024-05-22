Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after buying an additional 343,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,679,000 after purchasing an additional 140,401 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,057,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $81,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. 261,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,217. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.08 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

