Balboa Wealth Partners Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,262,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.39. 263,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,223. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.59. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

