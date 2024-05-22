Balboa Wealth Partners Has $2.04 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Balboa Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,185 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June accounts for 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. 21,295 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

