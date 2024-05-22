Balboa Wealth Partners Has $631,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $18,283,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 943.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

NYSE:AGM traded down $4.10 on Wednesday, hitting $176.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,936. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $132.47 and a 52 week high of $199.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.69.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

